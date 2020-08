We repeat in part the statement that came from the Director of Immigration and issued on Thursday 6 August 2020:

During a media interview on Tuesday, August 4th, Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration, the Hon. Elsworth Johnson inadvertently categorized thirty (30) Immigration Officers who are quarantined as having tested COVID-19 positive. As of Thursday, August 6th, six (6) Immigration Officers have tested COVID-19 positive.