PLP Opposes The Appointment Of Carolita Bethel To The Court Of Appeal From The Desk of The Leader of the Opposition | 8 August 2020

The Leader of the Opposition wrote:

5 August 2020

I learned to my dismay yesterday that Carolita Bethel has been appointed a Justice of Appeal. I had several consultations with the Prime Minister and indicated there is widespread strong and fervent opposition to this appointment with which I concurred. 

My party is aware of the objections and the reasons why. They are cogent and should not have been by the Prime Minister .

There must be a more open and transparent process which openly examines the fitness of a judge to be appointed to the court.

End

