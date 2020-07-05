Elections In The Caricom Region

Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago

The Prime Minister Keith Rowely of Trinidad and Tobago has called general elections for 10 August 2020. Nomination Day is 17 July 2020. The People’s National Party (PNP) that he heads believes they have gotten a political bump from the management of the Covid 19 crisis. This follows elections beginning in December last year in the region. Dominica had elections in December which led to the re-election of the Government. This year in Suriname saw a change of Government. Guyana where the election result is still being challenged in the courts. Elections were held in St Kitts and Nevis where the Government was maintained. Elections are also due in the next year in Jamaica.