1 August 2022

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Mrs. Cynthia Pratt, Deputy to the Governor General, delivered Remarks during the Emancipation Day Ecumenical Service at Fox Hill Parade Grounds on Monday, August 1, 2022. Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, the Hon. Fred Mitchell also brought greetings. The Deputy to the Governor General received a Fruit Basket gift from the Fox Hill Community; Bishop J. Carl Rahming left, and Minister Mitchell, right, look on. The Senior Citizens of Fox Hill rendered a music selection as part of the Emancipation Day Holiday festivities. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)