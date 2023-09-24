FAREWELL TO NATALIE MARTINBOROUGH

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell on the death of Natalie Martinborough, the ZNS News Reporter of the Northern Service:

Good morning I wish to extend to you and your colleagues in Freeport at ZNS and throughout the network, my condolences on the passing of Natalie Martinborough. I feel like I have lost a member of my own extended family. We sat on opposite sides of the microphone as you journalists do but we politicians could never succeed if the relationship was not symbiotic. We help one another. Whether in my days in Government, my days in opposition or my days as an activist, she was a fixture and would always call up for a comment or an analysis and always helpful, not a gotcha person. I feel a deep loss. Please convey to your staff and her family my deep appreciation for her work and the wonderful experiences of working with her. I could not have succeeded in Freeport if she like many others of your colleagues did not take me seriously. I am thankful. May she rest in peace.

Fred Mitchell

Chairman

PLP

22 September 2023