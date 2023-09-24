FAREWELL TO NATALIE MARTINBOROUGH

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell on the death of Natalie Martinborough, the ZNS News Reporter of the Northern Service:

Good morning I wish to extend to you and your colleagues in Freeport at ZNS and throughout the network, my condolences on the passing of Natalie Martinborough. I feel like I have lost a member of my own extended family. We sat on opposite sides of the microphone as you journalists do but we politicians could never succeed if the relationship was not symbiotic. We help one another. Whether in my days in Government, my days in opposition or my days as an activist, she was a fixture and would always call up for a comment or an analysis and always helpful, not a gotcha person. I feel a deep loss. Please convey to your staff and her family my deep appreciation for her work and the wonderful experiences of working with her. I could not have succeeded in Freeport if she like many others of your colleagues did not take me seriously. I am thankful. May she rest in peace.

Fred Mitchell

Chairman

PLP

22 September 2023

This Week's Posts

NASTINESS FROM THE FNM AND COI

FRED MITCHELL SPEAKS AT THE UNITED NATIONS

MARIA NEEDS TO GET A LIFE AND A MAN

FAREWELL TO NATALIE MARTINBOROUGH

PRIME MINISTER DAVIS TO RAISE 500 MILLION DOLLAR FUND

BRANVILLE CAN’T TALK HE LOST HIS SEAT AND PARTY

THE COI REALLY THINK THEY ARE PEOPLE (LINCOLN BAIN AND THE SMALL PENIS

This Month's Posts

FAREWELL TO NATALIE MARTINBOROUGH

PRIME MINISTER DAVIS TO RAISE 500 MILLION DOLLAR FUND

BRANVILLE CAN’T TALK HE LOST HIS SEAT AND PARTY

THE COI REALLY THINK THEY ARE PEOPLE (LINCOLN BAIN AND THE SMALL PENIS

THE BAHAMAS SIGNS THE NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY

The Bahamas At The UN

Mitchell With U K

Mitchell With Bahrain

The Explorers Club In New York With Fred Mitchell

An Unusual Twist Of Fate In The Death Of Alpheus “ Hawk: Finlayson

Farewell to Cuba

Fred Mithell interview on the G77 Summit in Havana

FAREWELL TO NATALIE MARTINBOROUGH

PRIME MINISTER DAVIS TO RAISE 500 MILLION DOLLAR FUND

BRANVILLE CAN’T TALK HE LOST HIS SEAT AND PARTY

THE COI REALLY THINK THEY ARE PEOPLE (LINCOLN BAIN AND THE SMALL PENIS

THE BAHAMAS SIGNS THE NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY

The Bahamas At The UN

Facebook-f Instagram