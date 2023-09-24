MARIA NEEDS TO GET A LIFE AND A MAN

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Maria Daxon, is the female side of the Bobbsey twits who lead the Coalition of Idiots, who market themselves as the Coalition of Independents.  The reality is that she is braying at the moon.  She comes off as a bit loose in the head. People keep wondering how in God’s name she passed her bar exams.  Last week she and the other twit the Bain fellow were in full throttle with nastiness about Fred Mitchell, PLP Chairman.  Mr. Mitchell’s response was that  Maria can’t talk because  while they  were upstairs together,  the neighbours were complaining about the noise Maria was making.  Ah well.  It was just a joke.  But you keep asking yourself where do you get these politically crazy people from who think they should have a chance to run the country.

This Week's Posts

NASTINESS FROM THE FNM AND COI

FRED MITCHELL SPEAKS AT THE UNITED NATIONS

MARIA NEEDS TO GET A LIFE AND A MAN

FAREWELL TO NATALIE MARTINBOROUGH

PRIME MINISTER DAVIS TO RAISE 500 MILLION DOLLAR FUND

BRANVILLE CAN’T TALK HE LOST HIS SEAT AND PARTY

THE COI REALLY THINK THEY ARE PEOPLE (LINCOLN BAIN AND THE SMALL PENIS

This Month's Posts

FAREWELL TO NATALIE MARTINBOROUGH

PRIME MINISTER DAVIS TO RAISE 500 MILLION DOLLAR FUND

BRANVILLE CAN’T TALK HE LOST HIS SEAT AND PARTY

THE COI REALLY THINK THEY ARE PEOPLE (LINCOLN BAIN AND THE SMALL PENIS

THE BAHAMAS SIGNS THE NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY

The Bahamas At The UN

Mitchell With U K

Mitchell With Bahrain

The Explorers Club In New York With Fred Mitchell

An Unusual Twist Of Fate In The Death Of Alpheus “ Hawk: Finlayson

Farewell to Cuba

Fred Mithell interview on the G77 Summit in Havana

FAREWELL TO NATALIE MARTINBOROUGH

PRIME MINISTER DAVIS TO RAISE 500 MILLION DOLLAR FUND

BRANVILLE CAN’T TALK HE LOST HIS SEAT AND PARTY

THE COI REALLY THINK THEY ARE PEOPLE (LINCOLN BAIN AND THE SMALL PENIS

THE BAHAMAS SIGNS THE NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY

The Bahamas At The UN

Facebook-f Instagram