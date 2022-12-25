FATF PERFECT SCORE: THE BAHAMAS NOTHING TO CELEBRATE

So the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has rated The Bahamas through the Caribbean Financial Action Force as fully compliant with all these stupid rules they have imposed on The Bahamas. A perfect score, they said. 40 out of 40. You know the rules that make it six months before you can open a bank account. That is being touted as a great accomplishment in the face of the nonsense about this jurisdiction on FTX. There is another F we would like to use when it comes to these so-called international standards on financial transactions which have crippled the ability of people in The Bahamas to do business with our banks. But you get the point. There is nothing to celebrate with this foolishness.