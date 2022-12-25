HOW AMERICA ACTS WHEN THEY WANT SOMEONE

Sam Bankman Fried (SBF), the fellow who is accused of bilking investors in a crypto currency Ponzi scheme is now comfortably back in his parent’s home in America after living in Fox Hill for a week. He was there because the Americans said they wanted him for this heinous crime which he is alleged to have committed: that of bilking creditors of 30 billion with a b. They sent FBI folks to Nassau, a special plane. They had their diplomats pressuring the government of The Bahamas to get it done and get it done quickly. The rule of law be damned it appeared. The pressure could well have imperiled the whole process had his lawyers decided that extradition was not in fact done fairly or without pressure. Never mind that , they wanted their man. They got him and then promptly let him go to stay with his parents. So what about that silly man, An American who claimed that The Bahamas government was being soft on SBF. Bahamians love corruption, he said. Well that standard obviously doesn’t apply to America we guess.