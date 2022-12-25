THE STORY OF THE BOBBSY TWITS AND FTX

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Lincoln Bain and Maria Daxon joined up with these folks in the picture to report to the police that Sam Bankman Fried had bilked them as creditors of FTX.  That is fine on the face of it but then they engaged in rather unfortunate behaviour with  these people.  They essentially supported the trashing of The Bahamas naming a corrupt country.  The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell called them the Bobbsey Twits. We agree,  They seem to appear at every firefight: real, imagined or manufactured,  to trash The Bahamas and get likes on Facebook.  What a disgraceful pair.

This Week's Posts

FTX FTX ARENT YOU SICK OF IT

LILLA MITCHELL NEE FORD WOULD HAVE BEEN 100

MERRY XMAS

REMEMBERING THE FOUR WHO DIED IN FOX HILL

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS SAYS MERRY XMAS

THE STORY OF THE BOBBSY TWITS AND FTX

HOW AMERICA ACTS WHEN THEY WANT SOMEONE

This Month's Posts

REMEMBERING THE FOUR WHO DIED IN FOX HILL

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS SAYS MERRY XMAS

THE STORY OF THE BOBBSY TWITS AND FTX

HOW AMERICA ACTS WHEN THEY WANT SOMEONE

FATF PERFECT SCORE: THE BAHAMAS NOTHING TO CELEBRATE

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN GRAND BAHAMA

PRIME MINISTER IN CUBA

THE PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

SAM BANKMAN FRIED FREE ON BAIL

Mitchell In Grand Bahama For Christmas

Mitchell At The Bahamas Striping Xmas Party

Fred Mitchell touring the Straw Market

REMEMBERING THE FOUR WHO DIED IN FOX HILL

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS SAYS MERRY XMAS

THE STORY OF THE BOBBSY TWITS AND FTX

HOW AMERICA ACTS WHEN THEY WANT SOMEONE

FATF PERFECT SCORE: THE BAHAMAS NOTHING TO CELEBRATE

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN GRAND BAHAMA

Facebook-f Instagram