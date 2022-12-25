THE STORY OF THE BOBBSY TWITS AND FTX

Lincoln Bain and Maria Daxon joined up with these folks in the picture to report to the police that Sam Bankman Fried had bilked them as creditors of FTX. That is fine on the face of it but then they engaged in rather unfortunate behaviour with these people. They essentially supported the trashing of The Bahamas naming a corrupt country. The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell called them the Bobbsey Twits. We agree, They seem to appear at every firefight: real, imagined or manufactured, to trash The Bahamas and get likes on Facebook. What a disgraceful pair.