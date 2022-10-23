FIDELITY BANK EXPANDING TO EXUMA

Gowan Bowe

So the press reported on Friday 21 October 2022 that the Fidelity Bank headed by Gowan Bowe is to expand its reach into Exuma which has been suffering from the one bank solution for many a month.  One by one Scotia Bank, the Bank of The Bahamas packed up and left despite the dynamic economy of Exuma.  They only have left the Royal Bank of Canada.  Now Fidelity says that it intends to enter the market and will engage largely in digital banking.  The Walker Brothers, Bahamian entrepreneurs, have been seeking to get permission from the Central Bank to get  to be agents for banks in many of the islands that are unbanked.  But our slow as nails and conservative Central Bank has refused to give them permission.  That is the solution for all of these communities that are left under banked or unbanked.  We know that the MP for North Andros and the Berry Island will be looking onto see the success in Exuma because North Andros need banks as well.

