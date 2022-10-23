PM VISITS BERMUDA PLP

Fred Mitchell, the Chairman of the PLP, pronounced the visit of the Prime Minister Philip Davis on 19 and 20 October 2022 to Bermuda a smashing success. He said that it was a crowning achievement for his Chairmanship and dates back to the time he was first introduced to Bermuda by the late Sir Lynden O Pindling. Sir Lynden and the co-founder of the Progressive Labour Party (PLP) of Bermuda, were classmates at the University of London and he was instrumental in the formation of the PLP in Bermuda. Sir Lynden had Fred Mitchell, then Director of News and Public Affairs at ZNS in 1977, contact Dame Lois who was then Leader of the Opposition in Bermuda to update the Bahamian public on the hanging of Tacklyn and Burrows for the murder of the British Governor Richard Sharples. Riots followed in Bermuda and the British formed a commission headed by Lord Pitt on the underlying causes of the riots. The racial discrimination in Bermuda was rampant. The Bermuda whites had the same attitudes as the ruling whites in The Bahamas. The parallels between the countries were very close. Mr. Mitchell was dispatched by Prime Minister Perry Christie to witness the PLP’s first victory in 1998 by Dame Jennifer Smith and the two subsequent general elections. He took a team to the general election of 2017 when David Burt won the Premiership after ten years of the PLP in Opposition. This is the first time that the two parties PLP in The Bahamas and PLP in Bermuda have been in power at the same time. It was a fitting time for a visit. Of course you had the nitwits trying to make something out of nothing about the visit. But the visit was on all fronts a smashing success.