THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BERMUDA VISIT

Prime Minister Philip Davis meets with the Premier of Bermuda and his Cabinet ministers.

The story circulating by FNM trolls about the Bermuda trip of the Prime Minister is a pure fabrication and tissue of FNM lies.

There was no incident of any kind regarding this flight either on arrival or exit regarding the Prime Minister or his party

This visit was a standard official visit to another country at the invitation of the Premier of Bermuda who is also the Leader of the Progressive Labour Party our sister party which formed in part by Dame Lois Brown Evans, a classmate of Sir Lynden Pindling in law school. Sir Lynden helped to form the PLP in Bermuda. It was a standard foreign affairs goodwill trip, not a political trip.

The Prime Minister spoke at the Convention of the PLP in Bermuda.

The Prime Minister met with the Premier and members of his Cabinet in Hamilton and exchanged views on housing, transport and our relationship within Caricom.

The Prime Minister met with the Governor of Bermuda and pledged to appoint an Honorary Consul in Bermuda for The Bahamas.

The visit was a success on all levels. He was able to solidify relations on a party to party basis with the next generation of leaders of The Bahamas and Bermuda. He was able to visit the grave of Dame Lois. He promised that there will be further governmental exchanges on public transport and housing and disaster relief.

There was nothing unusual about the trip whether in its financing or otherwise. There was a one hour delay on departure to fulfill a requirement of air traffic control but this was resolved by the airline. The flight departed without incident and landed safely in Nassau two hours and some later.

The standard procedure is for most if not all flights of the Prime Minister to be arranged through the office of Prime Minister. When settlement of expenses are done there is a reckoning as between personal expenses and public expenses. That procedure was followed in this case and there is nothing unusual about it.

The FNM is made up all these idle stories because they are embarrassed that their foreign policy was a failure. They sat at home for four and a half years and did nothing.

The Prime Minister and the PLP as a matter of policy promised to reach out to the outside world to win friends and influence people. The FNM should stop making up lies and a fantasies about a standard foreign policy visit.

They need to explain how 600,000 dollars was spent to put furniture for Hubert Minnis’ special friend in Brussels. Michael Pintard sat in the Cabinet and agreed and now he is talking about travel. The devil is a liar

End