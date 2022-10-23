THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BERMUDA VISIT

Prime Minister Philip Davis meets with the Premier of Bermuda and his Cabinet ministers.

The story circulating  by FNM trolls about the Bermuda  trip of the Prime Minister is a pure fabrication and tissue of FNM lies.

There was no incident of any kind regarding this flight either on arrival or exit regarding the Prime Minister  or his party 

This visit was a standard  official visit to another country at the invitation  of the Premier of Bermuda who is also the Leader of the Progressive  Labour  Party our sister party which  formed in part by Dame Lois Brown Evans, a classmate of Sir Lynden Pindling  in law school. Sir Lynden helped to form the PLP in Bermuda. It was a standard foreign affairs  goodwill  trip, not a political  trip.

The Prime Minister  spoke at the Convention  of the PLP in Bermuda.

The Prime Minister met with the Premier  and members of his Cabinet  in Hamilton  and exchanged  views on housing, transport and our relationship  within Caricom. 

The Prime Minister  met with the Governor  of Bermuda  and pledged to  appoint an Honorary  Consul  in Bermuda for The Bahamas.

The visit was a success on all levels.  He was able to solidify relations on a party to party basis with the next generation  of leaders of The Bahamas  and Bermuda. He was able  to visit the grave of Dame Lois.  He promised that there will be further governmental exchanges on public transport  and housing and disaster relief.

There was nothing unusual  about the trip whether in its financing  or otherwise. There was a one hour delay on departure to fulfill a requirement  of air traffic control  but this was resolved  by the airline. The flight departed without incident  and landed safely in Nassau two hours and some later.

The standard procedure is for most if not all flights of the Prime Minister  to be arranged through the office of Prime Minister. When settlement  of expenses  are done there is a reckoning  as between  personal  expenses  and public expenses. That procedure was followed in this case and there is nothing unusual about it.

The FNM is made up all these idle stories because they are embarrassed that their foreign policy was a failure. They sat at home for four and a half years and did nothing.

The Prime Minister  and the PLP as a matter of policy  promised to reach out to the outside world to win friends and influence  people. The  FNM should stop making up lies and a fantasies  about a standard foreign  policy visit.

They need to explain how 600,000 dollars was spent to put furniture for Hubert Minnis’ special friend in Brussels. Michael Pintard sat in the Cabinet  and agreed and now he is talking about travel. The devil  is a liar

End

