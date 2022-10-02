FIGHTING FOR STEPHEN BEREAUX

Stephen Bereaux, who used to run URCA in The Bahamas, ran for a position at the International Telecommunications Union ( ITU) in its annual conference in Romania last week.  He took the fight to three rounds on Friday 20 September 2022 but was not successful.  In doing so, however, The Bahamas team that supported him, led by Ambassadors Leon Williams and Patricia Hermans and his efforts did an excellent job. Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell congratulated the team and thanked Mr. Bereaux for his efforts. Bob Marley said: “he who fights and runs away, lives to fight for yet another day.   There will be another place and time.

