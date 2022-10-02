THE FNM’S COUNTER NARRATIVE ON PM’S SPEECH

Last week, we reported that the Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement Shannandon Cartwright congratulated Prime Minister Philip Davis on his address to the United Nations when the PM delivered the line: “ Black governed countries matter”.  The Deputy Leader said that he felt proud to be a Bahamian.  The ink wasn’t dry on that statement before another came from the FNM denouncing the Prime  Minister saying that he did not do his job and that was why we are in the position that we are in.  Which FNM do we believe: the Deputy Leader or the Official FNM?  They say in those old cowboy movies: “FNM speak with forked tongue”.

