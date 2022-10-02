CROCODILE TEARS AGAIN FROM THE FNM

The Free National Movement issued a long and tortuous statement, the import of which was that the PLP is victimizing people who they think are FNM and shunting aside in the civil service. This is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. The FNM sent home big grown and healthy police officers, the former Director of Education, and the Financial Secretary, to count sheep for four and half years. They have a bloody nerve. There is not a single case of a civil servant who is being treated unlawfully or against the rules. This is just the guilty conscience of the FNM working on their nerves.