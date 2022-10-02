THE BAHAMAS GOVT MUST SLAM THE EUROPEAN UNION

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The FNM is busy like the devil trying to back track on the fulsome praise that the Deputy Leader of the Party Shannendon Cartwright gave for the Prime Minister’s speech at the United Nations. Mr. Cartwright said he was proud to be a Bahamian when he heard the speech.  The FNM party issued a formal statement the next day after his statement, saying that Mr. Davis did not do what he was supposed to do for the European Union and that is why we are in trouble. The FNM speaks with forked tongue. Later the press asked Mr. Davis if he stuck by his words.  Mr. Davis told them that he did.  But we warned the PLP that this is what happens.  The first salvo goes well but then we fail to control the counter narrative.  The PLP must double down and tell the European Union that they are simply racists and that we will not comply.

This Week's Posts

SQUANDERING OPPORTUNITIES ABROAD

FIGHTING FOR STEPHEN BEREAUX

THE FNM’S COUNTER NARRATIVE ON PM’S SPEECH

CROCODILE TEARS AGAIN FROM THE FNM

THE BAHAMAS GOVT MUST SLAM THE EUROPEAN UNION

TRYING TO GET RID OF THE JUDGE IN THE GIBSON CASE

THE FNM WANTS TO TAKE THE GOVERNMENT TO COURT

This Month's Posts

CROCODILE TEARS AGAIN FROM THE FNM

THE BAHAMAS GOVT MUST SLAM THE EUROPEAN UNION

TRYING TO GET RID OF THE JUDGE IN THE GIBSON CASE

THE FNM WANTS TO TAKE THE GOVERNMENT TO COURT

THE SCHOLAR FROM NORTH ANDROS ISAAC BARR

A BAHAMIAN WINS A CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIP

Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell with DPM Chester Cooper at JFK

Fred Mitchell on Guardian Radio A.M. – 16 September 2022

A Visit To Boston And Martha’s Vineyard

PLP Bermuda Gives A Gift To PLP Bahamas

Trinity Episcopal Church in Back Bay, Boston in Massachusetts

A Curious Photo With Janet Bostwick And The FNMs On FB

CROCODILE TEARS AGAIN FROM THE FNM

THE BAHAMAS GOVT MUST SLAM THE EUROPEAN UNION

TRYING TO GET RID OF THE JUDGE IN THE GIBSON CASE

THE FNM WANTS TO TAKE THE GOVERNMENT TO COURT

THE SCHOLAR FROM NORTH ANDROS ISAAC BARR

A BAHAMIAN WINS A CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIP

Facebook-f Instagram