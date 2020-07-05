FINDING A PLACE FOR CAROLITA BETHEL

There is a raging battle going behind he scenes between the Government and the PLP over the appointment of Carolita Bethel to the Court of Appeal. We have already made out case here for why she would not be on the Bench period much less the Court of Appeal. Let’s see if good sense prevails. The Bar Association President Kahlil Parker issued a statement without calling any names said that he the process of choosing judges is not transparent, they would not be calling that appointed Justice Honourable.