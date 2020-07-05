THE HYPOCIRSY OF THE JAMAICAN POSITION

So now the insignia of the Knight Commander of the most excellent order of St Michael and St. George (KCMG), the knighthood given by the Queen which is the highest such honour short of Grand Commander which goes to Governors General, is now a big problem for the Jamaicans. It has been suddenly discovered that the insignia has a racist symbol on it. The Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen has announced that he will no longer use the insignia. We agree but isn’t that a bit hypocritical. Jamaicans are as black as the ace of spades and should have ditched the Queen and all this knighthood nonsense long ago all together. So why stop at the insignia? The same here for The Bahamas. Well we guess you can be half racist.