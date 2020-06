Senator Fred Mitchell in Freeport, Grand Bahama, points out that the FNM can’t finish the Fishing Hole Road project three years after they won the Government. No new projects from the FNM and can’t finish the ones left by the PLP. 12 June 2020. The Deputy Prime Minister and MP For East Grand Bahama Peter Turnquest promised that the new Fishing Hole Road Bridge would be finished by the start of the Hurricane season. The season began in 1 June 2020 and the bridge is not finished.