True to form, the Free National Movement is expert at taking half the information, publishing it, and with an undiscerning public scaremongering. The latest now is that the allegation published in the press on Friday 11 August 2023 citizenship minister is swearing in people without renunciations. This is almost certainly impossible. The FNM announced this at a public meeting, having obtained an internal memo written by the Director of Immigration. They published only half of what was exchanged. The fact is there is a rational and legal explanation for every case where someone was sworn in without renunciations The bottom line is the FNM lied again.