FNM POLITICAL EXTORTIONISTS CONTINUE THEIR WORK

Now that the general election is almost certainly within the next 12 months if not sooner, the extortionists are as busy as ever. There is one who calls himself the Watchman. This week we added him officially to the FNM’s Nanny Brigade, people who work for the FNM and seek to pretend that they are PLP. Poor fellow he calls himself Watchman, because he likes to watch man. The thing about him is that he is almost always wrong. He has no idea what he is talking about and joins the list of other miscreants who think they have more importance than they do. He is in the same company as Ivan Johnson in The Punch, lie after lie masquerading as truth. PLPs continue to flatter them all by passing their nonsense around. When will we learn that in this regard we are our own worst enemies.