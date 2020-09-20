THE LOW DOWN DIRTY COMMENTS OF THE PRIME MINISTER

The late Ena Hepburn, the mother of Athama Bowe, the retired tourism executive used to say: “ You can’t put a goat on a board floor, it will prance.” It is another way of saying that no matter what you do with some people, no matter what office they get or what station in life they rise to, if they are simply crude and not fit for purpose, then they simply are.

That is the conclusion that many have now come to with regard to the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. The monks who taught him at St Augustine’s must be looking down from their heavenly places and shaking their heads: what have we wrought upon the Bahamian people?

There are so many crudities and stupidities to report but we report today the latest. On the 16 September 2020, he said this in the House of Assembly: “It’s unfortunate that the leader of the opposition is not here. We all know that the leader of the opposition has COVID and the leader of the opposition has antibodies. For all intents and purposes the leader of the opposition is immune. He is the most safest in this country at this time. He is immune and that immunity will last three to six months. We don’t know the duration but we do know that he is the safest in this country at this time so it’s unfortunate that he is not here.”

This is just low and lousy. The Chairman of the PLP Senator Fred Mitchell addressed the matter by a press statement which we carry in the column,

We want to add though that if the Marquis of Queensbury Rules applied to politics, the Prime Minister would have been disqualified from the match. Its called hitting below the belt. The Leader of the Opposition is following rules which he the Prime Minister set, that of a quarantine for 14 days when you return from abroad and now he is throwing shade because the man is following the rules. It is just low and lousy.

To quote Ena Hepburn, again, it is no surprise because you can’t put a goat on a board floor. It will prance.

