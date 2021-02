Freeport News Image of Dr. Merceline Dahl Regis Anti Covid Consultant

So the FNM has announced that the vaccine will soon be here. There will be 100,000 doses of it. However, the vaccine will not be available to the over 65 population. They got a vaccine that is not tested and approved for that category. So only those between 18 and 65 will get it. That’s a fat lot of good eh? The most vulnerable in the population will not get the vaccine. How stupid. But that’s the FNM for you.