Foreign Minister Signs IDLO Agreement

Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell signs the Host Country Agreement between The Bahamas and the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) headquartered in Rome, Italy. This facilitates the legal and diplomatic protection for the organization to carry out its support work on justice and on rule of law issues in The Bahamas. The Organization had already contributed to the drafting of the Ombudsman Bill now before Parliament. To Mr Mitchell’s left is Joy Beagle, Director General of IDLO, behind her is Karen Johnson, General Counsel and behind her Kenrah Newry, Acting Deputy Director of Legal Affairs, at the Office of the Attorney General in Nassau. 8 May 2023