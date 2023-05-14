A Purpose Built Rum

The Prime Minister Philip Davis hosted a reception for the Diaspora of The Bahamas in London on Saturday 6 May 2023, following the coronation of King Charles III. The reception was held at the Intercontinental Hotel. The Prime Minister was introduced to the Manatii Rum, produced in London, part proceeds from each sale goes to the Green Turtle Cay Foundation to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief. The principal of the manufacturer was there Tom Mercer with Rupert Culme-Seymour ( trade advisor), Mattia Campi (Head of Creative), Nick D’Agostino (Photographer and marketing analyst), with High Commissioner Andy Gomez and Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell. 

