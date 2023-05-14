Meeting The Lawyers For Alrae Ramsey And Blair John

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with the Attorneys for the Bahamas Government looking into the case of the death of Bahamian students Alrae Ramsey, Foreign Service Officer and Blair John, Ph D student, who died in mysterious circumstances in Turin in 2019. The photo shows Italian lawyers Bertolini Clerici and Marco Gubotosi with the Minister and Kenrah Newry, Acting Deputy Director of Legal Affairs in the Office of the Attorney General, Justin Smith, Second Secretary at the Bahamas High Commission in London and Michaelangela Vismara. 8 May 2023. 

