Former CG For Atlanta Randy Rolle Congratulates Bahamian Judge In Atlanta | 10th October 2020

Today, I join with the Bethel family, my Atlanta family, and so many other well wishers in congratulating Miss Sonja Natasha Brown, a proud Grand Bahamian on her recent appointment as a Magistrate in Cobb County, Georgia. Ms. Brown previously served as the Deputy District Attorney.

Sonja is the daughter of Mrs. Valencia Bethel, and niece of former High Commissioner to London, Ed Bethel.

During my time as Consul General to Atlanta, Sonja graciously served as an advisor to my office. She provided legal advice and assistance, especially for Bahamian students in the jurisdiction.

Sonja is a pillar of support for the Bahamian diaspora in the United States. No matter how far away from home she may have been, or for how long, she never hesitated to demonstrate her Grand Bahamian pride in assisting her fellow countrymen, or offering her full support whenever called upon by the Bahamas Consulate.

As a result, she was a recipient of the first Bahamian in the Diaspora award, given by the Atlanta Consulate.

I am extremely proud of all of her accomplishments; and I wish her the very best in her new role.

