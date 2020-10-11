Rio Williams Is Buried | 9 October 2020

Leader Philip Davis with Senator Fred Mitchell, Party Chair, at Christ the King Anglican Church on 10 October 2020 for the funeral of he late Rio Williams.
Tony Lowe sings at the memorial for Rio Williams on 9 October 2020
Senator Fred Mitchell with Miss P and Dashie Williams, brother and sister of Rio Williams on 9 October 2020 at the memorial at PLP House.

