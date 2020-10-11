Mitchell Shows PLP Supplied Vouchers

Senator Fred Mitchell showed the press the vouchers which PLP Leader Philip Davis distributed on his return home for those in need. The party gave vouchers to depressed areas of 52 dollars and change which included the VAT so you could get 50 dollars full value for the voucher. They also have 20 dollar vouchers available at Shell gas stations. This should be contrasted to the FNM Government who started giving out 20 dollar food vouchers, usable at Supervalu. One woman was outraged. She said she had six children and 20 dollars could do nothing for her.