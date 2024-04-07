FRED MITCHELL AND SEAN COMBS NO CONNECTION

Sean Coombs, the rapper and now alleged human trafficker, was in Bahamian politics, posted by FNM trolls on social media who circulated a picture of Mr. Coombs, also known as P Diddy, with a poster saying that Fred Mitchell was at his parties. Mr. Mitchell responded in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 3 April 2024 to say that he did not know Sean Coombs from a can of paint and that those who pass it around should know that the law of defamation will be applied to them.