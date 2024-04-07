NASTY THINGS IN CIRCULATION ABOUT DON SAUNDERS

A man makes a decision to go out to his favourite watering hole, to play dominoes with the boys. That was the decision that Don Saunders, the former Deputy Speaker of the House made on 27 March 2024. He died that night, shot in the casual use of a weapon by a robber. The next thing we know there are these rumours circulating on social media about infidelity and how he was targeted as a result of it. All nonsense. A dead man cannot defend himself. His friends must answer the call. Fred Mitchell decried the nonsense and said in the House of Assembly on 3 April 2024 that the law may need to be changed to allow for the estates of ceased persons to sue for loss of reputation in the law of libel.