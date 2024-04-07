THE POVERTY OF MPS

Fred Mitchell speaking in the House of Assembly on the death of Don Saunders, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, on Wednesday 3 April 2024, spoke passionately about The illusions of constituents that MPs are ladened with money that they can just give away at a whim. This came as Archdeacon Keith Cartwright opened an account in Go Fund to raise 300,000 to defray the cost of the mortgage left by Mr. Saunders which by his death will go unpaid, the health care of his widow who is chronically ill with sickle cell, and for the education of his daughter and son. People were surprised but they should not have been. MPs and Senators are like everyone else. They work for a living and their money is short and responsibilities large. They should not have to use their treasure because they choose public service. One day we might get to the point where people stop begging MPs for money.