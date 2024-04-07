MICHAEL PINTARD’S FNM CONVENTION

Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, is a man in charge of a divided and fractious party. He isn’t worried though. He speaks with authority, teasingly making up stories about the fight for the Chairmanship of the PLP. Poor Mr. Pintard has to sit in the House of Assembly with Dr. Hubert Minnis on his left, biting and chomping at the bit to take away his crown and replace him as Leader of the Opposition. According to Mr. Pintard by 17 September 2024, the FNM’s convention will be history. He expects to triumph. He claims that Dr. Minnis does not have a chance to defeat him at the convention. The expectation is that the convention will be staged in June of this year. We all wait with bated breath.