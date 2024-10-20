Fred Mitchell At Sandilands Primary School

I started off the day speaking to Mrs Delancey’s grade six at Sandilands. I got a message thru the curate’s wife at St Barnabas that the children had asked her whether it was possible to see me to appeal to me for the return of their former teacher Ms Curtis who is now at A F Adderley. So I went and explained to them how when I was a boy and the priest was Michael Eldon and how much I admired him, all us children. When it was announced that he was moving to Grand Bahama, we were really sad and didn’t want him to leave. I told the children that I later learned that in order for Michael Eldon to become bishop, he had to move on to another stage in his life. So the move was a good thing for Ms Curtis. I reminded them that next year they will leave their teacher to go to junior school and their teacher will be happy for them but also sad to see them go. So I asked them to be happy for Ms Curtis and welcome their new teacher. They actually seemed to listen. Thank you Principal Forbes for allowing me to speak to them.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

15 October 2024