Fred Mitchell In Central Andros

Fred Mitchell posted the following :

I have taken my leave of the public officials in Andros Town otherwise known as Fresh Creek after a successful meeting with PLP Branch officers at Brian Hew’s Lighthouse Club. Thank you to MP Leon Lundy, NGC Wayne Cleare and Chair Samantha Mackey. Good to see my old friend Bishop Raymond Mackey. 15 October 2024

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill