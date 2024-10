Fred Mitchell At The Youth Meet And Greet

These three young men L-R Demarzian Stuart, Hope Academy,Tyrese Bunch,

NCA, and Nathon Coakley CI Gibson were guests of Prime Minister Philip Davis and Minister of Youth Mario Bowleg at a meeting and greet at Goldwyn Resort. Other young people were there to mix and mingle with Fred Mitchell, JoBeth Coleby Davis, Clay Sweeting and Leon Lundy. 15 October 2024.