A TRIBUTE TO SENATOR NAOMI SEYMOUR

The following tribute was written by Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, on the passing of Senator Naomi Seymour who was buried in Freeport on Friday 18

October 2024.

17 October 2024

In the rush and back and forth of this natural life, it is easy to miss deadlines and occasions and such is the moment on the occasion of the funeral of my dear friend former Senator Naomi Seymour. She was a class act and we bonded as soon as we met.

I remember the first time in 1992 that we gathered in a parliamentary caucus under the leadership of Dame Ivy Dumont and what I remember is the infectious laughter that filled the room as Senator Naomi Seymour kept us on the straight and narrow.

She was a fighter and a champion of causes. Her work and reputation in the straw market first as craft’s person and then as a spokesperson came before her. During Hubert Ingraham’s Prime Ministership, she was his protector. Those who know me. know that one thing I appreciate as an enduring quality is loyalty and stick to “itness”. She never stood in the tall grass. Her views were known and clear. If she was for you, she was for you.

I think that is why despite the pollical changes in our lives, we remained friends. When I came to Grand Bahama, I tried to look her up always. When there was some family gathering, I was fortunate enough to be included in the guest list. The evidence is there to see. I had black hair in those days. What wonderful times they were and she appreciated my always saying that she made amongst the best coleslaw ever.

Last year, I had the occasion to express my love and appreciation for her and her work at her 85th birthday party. It was quite an occasion. It was fit for a queen. She seemed happy that she had lived a long and fulfilling life, even as she realized that times were moving on and she was nearer the end than the beginning. I was deeply grateful again to have had that opportunity.

So to all the children, to her brother and all the members of the wider family, please accept my deepest condolences; my apology for not being present at the funeral and for this late message. A soldier has gone home. She will be missed but I am satisfied that she has gone to God and will rest in peace.

End