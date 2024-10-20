THE COMMONWEALTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT

A full delegation from The Bahamas will travel to Samoa in the South Pacific to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting there from 22 October to 24 October 2024. Prime Minister Philip Davis will lead the delegation and will be joined by Ministers Fred Mitchell, Myles La Roda and Mario Bowleg. The themes are to surround climate change in a region which has been badly affected by climate change. As a Caricom country, similarly affected The Bahamas wants to join its voice to that fight. There will be a youth forum and a business forum and Bahamians will be represented at those as well. The Prime Minister will host a side event on reparations.