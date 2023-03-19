Fred Mitchell At The Commonwealth Day In London

13 March 2023

Hon. Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs (front row, 2nd on the right) at this morning’s Commonwealth Day Service, Westminster Abbey, London. Pulled from the Town & Country Magazine online collection of photos.

Fred Mitchell greets the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle in London in the United Kingdom, marking Commonwealth Day 13 March 2023.

Fred Mitchell at Commonwealth Day observances at the UK Parliament at Westminster in London 13 March 2023 with The Right Honourable Lord Goldsmith, Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment of the United Kingdom.