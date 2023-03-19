ED BETHEL DIES

The following statement was issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the passing for Ed Bethel, the former diplomat and broadcaster at the age of 82:

Last evening I learned with great sadness of the passing of a friend and colleague former High Commissioner and Consul General Ed Bethel. This is a profound loss for our country.

With his passing ends the troika of front line broadcasters that brought television to The Bahamas for the first time. He together with the late Sir Charles Carter and Calsey Johnson were the familiar faces that began to grace our screens in 1977 from atop the Centreville Hill.

Mr Bethel was the voice that shaped how we felt about so many treasured national events from independence through our sports victories and when we lost our national public figures.

From broadcasting, he went on to a distinguished career in diplomacy. In New York, he endeared himself to the local Bahamian community. In London, he put the independent Bahamas on the map with his beloved wife Dawn.

Our Ministry mourns his passing. He helped us even as his health was waning to train the next generation of diplomats. We will miss him.

On behalf of the entire ministry, I extend condolences to Mrs Bethel and his children. We thank you for his life of service to our Ministry, to our country. He now belongs to the ages.

May he rest in peace.

