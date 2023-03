The former Minister of Sports Lanisha Rolle was charged in the Bahamian courts last week with 17 counts of fraud having to do with sports contracts issued during her time in office. Her husband was also charged as an accomplice. This is the same woman who stood up in the House when she was a minister to say that the PLP had put their hands in the cookie jar. She was earlier dismissed by her own government as a result of the allegations but was never prosecuted during their time.