Bahamas Petroleum Dealers meet with the Prime Minister

It’s been a long time since there were gas lines in The Bahamas.  There was a bit of a panic during the pandemic but nothing like the lines in 1973 when the Arab world stopped selling gas to the west.  It looked like it was about to happen again when the Bahamas Petroleum Dealers Association threatened to shut down the stations if the government did not grant them a margin increase for their profits on the sale of gas.  The Minister for Economic Affairs Michael Halkitas at first said no.  The Prime Minister Philip Davis intervened, and it appears that they are working on a compromise.

