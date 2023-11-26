Fred Mitchell at the Diwali Celebrations of the Indian Community in The Bahamas

Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell at the Diwali Celebrations of the Indian Community in The Bahamas at St John’s College Auditorium in Nassau. Joined by Masakui Rungsung, High Commissioner to The Bahamas for India, Lowell Mortimer, High Commissioner for The Bahamas to India, Myles LaRoda, Minister for Social Services, Jerusa Ali, Director General of Foreign Affairs, Jeffrey Lloyd, former Education Minister. 25 November 2023. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF. Diwali is the festival of lights and India’s biggest festival.

