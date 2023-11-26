From Fred Mitchell’s Minute by Minute Facebook page:

It was a real joy to be with Hon A Loftus Roker at the Acklins Trade and Development Association’s Banquet honouring people of Acklins heritage. Minister Myles LaRoda represented the Prime Minister. My great grandfather was Robert Hanna from Pompey Bay in Acklins. Lady Igrid Darling accepted an honour on behalf of her husband the late Sir Clifford Darling, former Governor General. Sir Franklyn Wilson was there accompanying his wife Lady Sharon Wilson who has Acklins ancestry. Attorney Harvey Tynes KC was also honoured. The function was at Breezes and many thanks to the organizer B J Moss. Congratulations to all. 25 November 2023. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF