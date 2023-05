Senator Fred Mitchell at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota 27 July 2018.

Fred Mitchell, Chair of the PLP, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Public Service will be off island for his annual physical at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. While out of office the Hon Alfred Sears will act as Foreign Minister. The Minister will also meet with the Honorary Consul in Chicago on his way back and the Chair of the Fox Hill Community Centre U S Non-Profit.