MICHAEL PINTARD ASKS FOR AN ACOUNTING ON HIS UK TRIP

Leader of the Opposition off to see the king in London.

It was as predictable as night follows day that notwithstanding the sweetness and light when the two men (PM and Leader of The Opposition) were in London for the coronation of the King Charles last week, as soon as Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition got home, he was in the press saying that he wanted an accounting for the monies expended on the trip to London.  The FNM leader was attacked merciless by his own side for appearing to joyride with the Prime Minister. This attempt now is to deflect from that attack. But look at the picture of Mr. Pintard in the press all dressed up in his tails and stripes.  If that suit were bought it would have cost 1000 pounds.  So if it’s costs he is worried about let’s find out how much that suit cost.

