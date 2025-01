Fred Mitchell In Irvine, California

From Facebook:

I was privileged to meet the founding partner of the law firm FBFK in Irvine, California. His name is Kyle Ferguson

on the left of the first photo and also in the photo is Barry Resnick, Attorney, whose firm just merged with FBFK and who registered the Friends of Fox Hill non-profit in California. Thank you gentlemen.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

15 January 2025