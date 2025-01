The Annual Visit To Newport Beach by Fred Mitchell

From Facebook:

The grand opening of the law firm FBFK with the Mayor of Costa Mesa in Orange County, California John Stevens and with Barry Resnick and Nicholas Karathanassis and Consul General for Los Angeles Joy Newbold in Irvine, California. Mr Resnick and Mr Karathanassis are benefactors of the Fox Hill Community Centre.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

14 January 2025