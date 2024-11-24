Fred Mitchell On Grafton Ifill Sr.

I was really pleased to join my old friend and I would say mentor Grafton Ifill Sr, one of the founders of the Security and Intelligence Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force at the ribbon cutting for their new offices in Montague Place in Nassau. He was recruited to the office as a 20 year old from Barbados in 1958 shortly after the general strike to establish the branch. Congratulations to ACP Dwight Adderley who now heads the unit. With Prime Minister Philip Davis, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe and COP Clayton Fernander

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

22 November 2024