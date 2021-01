Senator Fred Mitchell says that Prime Minister Hubert Minnis came to office campaigning on deceits and lies like his ideological twin in the United States. He says the government of The Bahamas should condemn the violence in the United States. Says because of the lies told by the FNM and because it’s about our future, we must vote them out Wishes good luck to his cousin Elijah Mitchell who is going back for the winter term in his soccer school. Let’s ride the wave with Brave.